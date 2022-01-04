Mitsubishi L200/Triton Gets Imagined With Nissan Frontier DNA to Fight Any Ranger

Ford probably did its competitors a favor by presenting so early the all-new 2023 Ranger. That way, rivals can better prepare against the double Ranger/VW Amarok assault. And so do virtual artists.
Let us take Mitsubishi’s L200/Triton for example. The well-known pickup truck has been around for no less than five generations, piggybacking on the company’s off-road experience with a commercially focused attitude. It has been around since way back in 1978, but the current – fifth iteration – has only started its life back in 2015.
Still, given the incredibly fast pace of the contemporary automotive industry, Mitsubishi’s workhorse (also sold as Fiat’s Fullback or Ram’s 1200 across certain markets) has already gone through a massive refresh procedure for the 2019 model year. As such, one could argue that it still has a bit of life in it. That is probably valid in the real world, though.
The virtual realm moves even faster and pixel masters wait for no one. Case in point. The CGI expert better known as theottle on social media has already come up with an unofficial visualization of the new pickup truck generation. After all, the newly minted 2023 Ranger/Amarok pair seems to represent a clear and present danger for every global pickup truck manufacturer out there.
To properly face-off with the American-German pair, Mitsubishi will get help from within the Alliance. But the digital content creator decided his unofficial sixth-generation L200/Triton interpretation is better off using the DNA of Nissan’s North American Frontier, instead of the usual Navara suspect. We do not blame him, given Mercedes’ X-Class failure...
Anyway, that was not the only virtual donor. Instead, the pixel master does a hodgepodge of mashed Mitsubishi models, including in the mix traits from the Xpander Cross seven-seat crossover-style compact MPV or the boxy Delica D:5 minivan! Well, considering the ingredients, the result is not that bad... but it’s also not that memorable either!
