Unofficial 2023 Volkswagen Amarok Has Ranger DNA Spliced With Atlas Genes

When Ford announced the first details about its all-new generation 2023 Ranger mid-size pickup truck, it was obvious a VW sibling was just around the corner. But of course, virtual artists aim to be faster than OEMs.
Well, at least on this particular occasion, that didn’t pan out. So, while everyone is wondering if Blue Oval’s 2023 Ranger is a true global pickup truck powerhouse revolution or just plain T6 evolution, Volkswagen wasn’t sleeping either.
Instead, they quickly came up with a few official CGI sketches to reveal their Ranger-based all-new 2023 Amarok might be a tad more adventurous. Thus, they beat the crop of pixel masters to the new-generation pickup truck start line. One can easily bet they won’t mind, though.
After all, any official hint just gives them more ideas towards delivering their vision as close to reality as possible. Brazil-based virtual artist Kleber Silva, better known as kdesignag on social media, has a recent streak of VW creations. The least interesting one has to do with the upcoming facelift for VW’s T-Cross crossover SUV. Still, we embedded that one below as well for its crop of fans.
On the other hand, the 2023 Amarok is a much more enticing subject. From the design standpoint, for the time being (after all, not even the 2023 Ranger shared all the powertrain goodies with us), because technical specifications are not a major subject of interest for this CGI expert.
His interpretation of the future pickup truck seems pretty accurate, based on the information we have right now. Sure, the big “Amarok” letters up front might be a hint of styling overdose, as this is usually the location of the license plate holder.
The rest, though, looks spot on, as the artist neatly married 2023 Ranger exterior/interior DNA with design genes taken from VW’s cool North American Atlas (Teramont across other markets) SUV. Frankly, I wouldn’t be too surprised if everything proves extremely close to reality by the time VW officially introduces its next-generation truck.
