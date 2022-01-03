1996 Jaguar XJS Comes Back From the Dead, Haunts 2021 F-Type Into Submission

Let us face it, JLR fans. Jaguar is not yet but a shadow of its legendary former self. But it will not take long before it becomes one. If the electrified reinvention plans are not put into high gear.
And we are not even here to talk about them. Instead, we have to exemplify yet another motif behind us calling the Jaguar F-Type something akin to a fat ballerina facing long-overdue retirement. With an imaginary twist that harks back to more glorious times, on this occasion.
Just like many other automotive virtual artists, Siim Parn, an Estonia-based pixel master better known as spdesignsest on social media, has cooked up another of his favorite “neo-retro” transformations as the New Year’s main virtual course. Relentless as ever, his vision ditched the recent roster of luxury-oriented pickup truck permutations.
And although we loved all of them, we do not feel sorry at all for the change of pace. This is because the CGI expert is back in his self-appointed field of expertise, where he casually plays with our minds to make something old brand new again. On this occasion, a final model year Jaguar XJS luxury grand tourer, which has been modernized with a little help from Jaguar’s 2021 F-Type.
These two are indirectly related, as JLR went on to create the XK8 and XK models, whereas the F-Type traces its spiritual roots down the E-Type connection rather than anything else. Still, they are both considered luxury grand tourers, so there is that.
As for the rendering, the pixel master does a polished job, as always. And dare we say the modernized XJS looks marginally cooler (and quirkier) than the donor vehicle itself. Now, although this is purely wishful thinking, let’s imagine that long hood with an F-Type R engine swap and some 575 ps (567 hp) on tap, screaming like a supercharged beast around some corners.
Just like many other automotive virtual artists, Siim Parn, an Estonia-based pixel master better known as spdesignsest on social media, has cooked up another of his favorite “neo-retro” transformations as the New Year’s main virtual course. Relentless as ever, his vision ditched the recent roster of luxury-oriented pickup truck permutations.
And although we loved all of them, we do not feel sorry at all for the change of pace. This is because the CGI expert is back in his self-appointed field of expertise, where he casually plays with our minds to make something old brand new again. On this occasion, a final model year Jaguar XJS luxury grand tourer, which has been modernized with a little help from Jaguar’s 2021 F-Type.
These two are indirectly related, as JLR went on to create the XK8 and XK models, whereas the F-Type traces its spiritual roots down the E-Type connection rather than anything else. Still, they are both considered luxury grand tourers, so there is that.
As for the rendering, the pixel master does a polished job, as always. And dare we say the modernized XJS looks marginally cooler (and quirkier) than the donor vehicle itself. Now, although this is purely wishful thinking, let’s imagine that long hood with an F-Type R engine swap and some 575 ps (567 hp) on tap, screaming like a supercharged beast around some corners.