2023 Peugeot 4008 SUV Coupe Imagined as the 3008’s Cooler Sibling

Over in France, the peeps at Peugeot sell precisely three crossover utility vehicles at the present moment, starting with the 2008 and slightly larger 3008. The final entry comes in the guise of the 5008 three-row crossover.
Sister brand Citroen offers no fewer than five utility vehicles, including a coupe-like flagship by the name of C5 X and the coupe-styled C4. Given these circumstances, hearsay suggests that Peugeot will soon follow suit.
Rumored to be marketed under the 4008 nameplate, the 3008 with a sloping rear window may be revealed in the second half of 2022 as a 2023 model. Expected to feature the very same underpinnings as the 3008 and 5008, the newcomer has been skillfully imagined by pixel artist Bernhard Reichel.
The speculative rendering borrows the front-end styling from the 308 five-door hatchback and station wagon, which is rocking the EMP 2 vehicle architecture. Introduced in 2013, the so-called efficient modular platform is due to be replaced by the STLA Medium for the C- and D-segment cars.
As opposed to the upcoming STLA Medium, the EMP 2 isn’t compatible with full electrification. Alas, the 4008 will benefit from ICE-based options unless Peugeot opts for the EMP 1 of the C4 and e-C4.
Roughly 4.5 meters long, the coupe-styled crossover will draw inspiration from the 308 on the inside as well. Don’t expect 308 levels of headroom for the rear passengers, though, because that’s the biggest issue of this body style. The French automotive media reports a starting price in the ballpark of 35,000 euros ($39,510 at current exchange rates) for the base configuration, which likely consists of a 1.2-liter turbo with 131 metric ponies, a six-speed manual transmission, as well as front-wheel drive.
Aimed squarely at the Renault Arkana, the 4008 will serve Peugeot well as opposed to the old 4008 produced by Mitsubishi from 2012 to 2017.
