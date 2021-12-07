Peugeot Is Set to Only Launch Electric Vehicles From 2030, Just in Europe

Peugeot will only launch electric vehicles as new models in Europe starting in 2030. The news comes from the brand's CEO, Linda Jackson, who provided clarification on the topic of electrification. In other words, the French marque will not go all-electric in 2030, as it will continue to sell vehicles with ICEs.
Moreover, it will still be possible to see newly introduced models from Peugeot in Europe past 2030 that will have an internal combustion engine, if we were to analyze the statement. The CEO of Peugeot explained that every new model of the brand introduced in Europe will be fully electric starting 2030, which means that facelifts and other updates will still include internal combustion engines.
It is worth noting that only the vehicles launched and sold by Peugeot in Europe will follow this trend, as other markets will have a different deadline for going all-electric. The latter has not been specified, and that means that Peugeot will continue to develop, launch, and sell vehicles with internal combustion engines even after 2030, just not in all of Europe.
The statement we are referring to was made in an interview for Automotive News (sub. req.) and included the mention of switching to the new STLA platform, which will be available in small, medium, and large versions. The three versions are just the beginning for Stellantis' new platform if you ask us, as each version will get modifications for different wheelbase configurations, just to name a potential key difference in the future.
Despite Peugeot having only two electric vehicles in its current portfolio, these two models make up almost 20 percent of sales in the company's lineup. With that in mind, the marque from Sochaux has confirmed the fact that the recently launched 308 will be available in an all-electric version starting in 2023.
The Peugeot 308 is the only internal-combustion-engined model to be on the list of finalists for the European Car of the Year award in 2022. Back in 2020, the Peugeot 208 won the European Car of the Year title, ahead of the Tesla Model 3.
