Peugeot’s Tiny 108 Refuses To Die, Gets New Color Options and Trim Updates

Even though it was reported back in October that PSA would begin phasing out its small city cars, such as the Peugeot 108 and the Citroen C1, the former is still for sale in certain markets, with UK variants having received an upgrade to keep them looking fresh.
In reality, there’s really nothing fresh about a car that’s been in production for the past seven years, and if the 108 is to live in the decades to follow, it will surely have to reinvent itself as a fully electric model, which may yet happen based on various reports.
Still, UK buyers can indeed enjoy a range of 2021 updates, including new paint options and interior details, as well as a new starting price of £13,320 ($18,250) for entry-level Active models. Other trims include the Allure and Collection, all of which available with either of the two new colors: Ural White and Galaxite Gray (replacing the old Bianca White and Carbon Gray).
You can also get the 108 in either Laser Red, Gallium Gray, Caldera Black, Smooth Green, Antelope Red and Calvi Blue.
Flagship ‘Collection’ variants now get body-colored handles instead of chrome, as well as 15-inch Thorren alloys with orange center caps. Inside, they feature new Orange Maya Line Jusa trims with Yellow Sun stitching, plus a Glossy Black with Grained Black interior ambiance for all body colors except Smooth Green and Calvi Blue, where the exterior paint color is linked to the interior ambiance.
Meanwhile, ‘Active’ trim models will continue to offer White Line Jusa trims, to go with a Charcoal Gray ambiance, whereas ‘Allure’ offers an additional Gloss Black center console ambiance.
“With new colors and interior ambiances, the 108 remains a stylish city car,” says Peugeot UK managing director, Julie David. “Now offered exclusively as a five-door variant, the 108 is suitable for drivers wanting to travel with friends and family.”
Powering all Peugeot 108 models is a 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine with stop & start technology, available exclusively with a five-speed manual gearbox.
