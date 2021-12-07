New Polestar 2 Software Update Boosts Performance to 469 HP and 502 LB-ft of Torque

Polestar has released a performance-oriented software update for the Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor model in Europe, which has already been downloaded over 400 times in its first weeks of availability since late last month. Not bad, considering the fact that you have to pay for it.
This update was previewed earlier this year in that experimental Polestar 2 car showcased at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. It brings with it an extra 50 kW (67 hp) and 20 Nm (14.7 lb-ft) of torque, for a peak system output of 469 hp and 502 lb-ft (680 Nm) of torque.
According to the Swedish carmaker, the car’s 0-62 mph (100 kph) time has been reduced to 4.4 seconds, with even better acceleration available to you in the mid-range, between 43 and 80 mph (70-130 kph). Meanwhile, accelerating from 50 mph (80 kph) to 75 mph (120 kph) takes just 2.2 seconds – this means that if you get the update, you’ll be half a second quicker over that interval than the standard Polestar 2.
“The upgrade highlights how connected technologies can transform the relationship a car company has with its customers. The driving experience in Polestar 2 is something we are really proud of. It is such a fun car to drive already, but with this upgrade we can offer even more to our customers who might be after a little extra excitement,” said company CEO, Thomas Ingenlath.
This upgrade is available for customers with eligible cars in the Polestar Extras web shop and is, of course, delivered via Over-the-Air transfer. Keep in mind however that for now, you can only get it in the following European countries: UK, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Finland, Denmark, Germany and Austria.
The price, on average, is said to be €1,000 ($1,123), with availability and pricing for the United States and Canada expected in the spring of 2022.
