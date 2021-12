New Polestar 2 Software Update Boosts Performance to 469 HP and 502 LB-ft of Torque

kW

This update was previewed earlier this year in that experimental Polestar 2 car showcased at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. It brings with it an extra 50(67 hp) and 20 Nm (14.7 lb-ft) of torque, for a peak system output of 469 hp and 502 lb-ft (680 Nm) of torque.According to the Swedish carmaker , the car’s 0-62 mph (100 kph) time has been reduced to 4.4 seconds, with even better acceleration available to you in the mid-range, between 43 and 80 mph (70-130 kph). Meanwhile, accelerating from 50 mph (80 kph) to 75 mph (120 kph) takes just 2.2 seconds – this means that if you get the update, you’ll be half a second quicker over that interval than the standard Polestar 2.“The upgrade highlights how connected technologies can transform the relationship a car company has with its customers. The driving experience in Polestar 2 is something we are really proud of. It is such a fun car to drive already, but with this upgrade we can offer even more to our customers who might be after a little extra excitement,” said company CEO, Thomas Ingenlath.This upgrade is available for customers with eligible cars in the Polestar Extras web shop and is, of course, delivered via Over-the-Air transfer. Keep in mind however that for now, you can only get it in the following European countries: UK, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Finland, Denmark, Germany and Austria.The price, on average, is said to be €1,000 ($1,123), with availability and pricing for the United States and Canada expected in the spring of 2022.