Peugeot Boosts e-208 and e-2008 EV Range by Making Small Yet Meaningful Upgrades

Peugeot has been having a lot of success with its e-208 and e-2008 electric vehicles in Europe, where the carmaker has already produced more than 90,000 units altogether. Now, the French brand has tinkered with both EVs in a bid to make them more efficient, and it seems to have paid off.
Starting next year, both the Peugeot e-208 and the e-2008 will be able to cover an additional 15 (25 km) on a single charge, meaning an 8% increase in range as per the WLTP cycle – although it could be even more in real-world conditions.
The two models are based on the eCMP (Common Modular Platform) and feature 50 kWh batteries, plus a 100 kW (134 hp) electric motor with 191 lb-ft (260 Nm) of torque. They aren't what you might call fast, but around town, they feel sufficiently quick. Anyway, let’s talk about the upgrades.
Peugeot started by replacing their old tires with A+ class rubber, which has lower rolling resistance, thus improving efficiency. This concerns the 16-inch wheels on the e-208 and the 17-inch ones on the slightly larger e-2008. There’s also a new gearbox ratio, resulting in an optimized range.
The final upgrade is a new heat pump coupled with a humidity sensor, installed at the top of the windshield. In turn, this optimizes energy efficiency of the heating and air conditioning system by controlling the air recirculation in the passenger compartment more accurately. All this helps the system protect the amount of energy used by the battery when heating and maintaining a certain temperature inside the vehicle – this is said to be particularly noticeable when the outside temperature is low.
Overall, the Peugeot e-208 now holds a WLTP range of 225 miles (362 km), while the e-2008 is good for 214 miles (345 km). The carmaker does insist that there’s also a meaningful increase in real customer use of around 25 miles (40 km) in urban traffic at very low temperatures.
