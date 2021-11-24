2022 Audi RS 3 Makes Melodious Engine Sounds and Has a Throttle Happy Response

4 2021 Audi RS3 Hatchback Looks Ready to Hit the Slopes With 400+ Horsepower

They say big things come in small packages, and that's exactly what you get with the new Audi RS 3. The compact sports sedan offers genuine athleticism, glorious engine sounds, and extra power, challenging worthy opponents such as the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Sedan 6 photos



The 2022 Audi RS 3 is a third-generationmodel. It's aggressive and offers more than your traditional four-door sedan. Blessed with a turbocharged, 401-horsepower 5-cylinder engine,



It is one car that ticks all the boxes - it’s practical with a lot of room at the back, can be a daily even though it looks sporty with a lot of go, and is quite reliable.



Perhaps the most glowing feature on the RS 3 resume is its soulful 5-cylinder engine. It might seem peculiar, but it’s the recipe behind the luxury sports sedan’s unique mechanical orchestra.



Behind the wheel, the RS 3 feels like an exciting sporty car. It is not all grumpy and loud, but a little bit more than you might expect in an era where everything is going silent. Switch on the Dynamic mode, and things get a little louder - with nice shift sounds and raspy pops.



The electronic variable steering is positive on turns, the gearbox shifts magnificently, and there’s a lot more use of the torque now than with the previous version.



Driving uphill, you get the chance to use the RS button. Turn it on, and the RS 3 wakes up even more. It is impressive how quickly you harness the power on this model, and the compact sports sedan just glides up through the incline.



The five-pot engine in the RS 3 has a reputation for turbo lag. You still get the same effect on the new version. You can feel it building as you get higher on the rev range. Turn off traction driving through the hairpins, and the RS 3 will make phenomenal drifts, dancing like a mad bull.



It is not all butterflies and fairies for the new RS 3 though. It comes with a not-so-premium interior, has a horrible turning circle for a compact sedan, and a steering wheel that feels a little disconnected.



