5 2021 Audi RS3 Hatchback Looks Ready to Hit the Slopes With 400+ Horsepower

3 2022 Audi RS3 Sportback and Sedan Are Anxious to go Official

More on this:

2022 Audi RS3 Sportback Drops All Camo in Digital Illustrations

Audi Sport has recently previewed the new generation RS3 , and in the meantime, its skin has been digitally peeled off, with a decent dose of Photoshop. 8 photos



The front end looks almost spot on, though the headlights will feature different graphics. The bumper and grille look almost ready for production, and even the side skirts are similar to those equipping the real car. The rear bumper, however, will be bolder, especially the part that separates it from the diffuser, which will incorporate a pair of smaller oval exhaust pipes, Audi has revealed.



The 2022 RS3 Sportback will continue to do battle with the HP (400 PS / 294 kW ) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm).



Despite the small bump in power, it will be 0.3 seconds faster to 62 mph (100 kph), at 3.8 seconds, which will also make it one tenth of a second quicker than its biggest rival, the 421 PS (415 HP / 310 kW) A45 S. With the optional RS Dynamic Package, which will bring other stuff too, top speed will stand at 180 mph (290 kph).



The all-wheel drive mega hatch will get a revised seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, specific chassis revisions and active variable torque vectoring in the rear axle that will make it tail-happy, allowing it to perform controlled drifts.



Audi didn’t say when they will lift the curtain for the Signed by Reichel Design, the renderings portray the 2022 Audi RS3 Sportback with a slightly less aggressive styling than it will actually have, but they are, nonetheless, close to the actual design.The front end looks almost spot on, though the headlights will feature different graphics. The bumper and grille look almost ready for production, and even the side skirts are similar to those equipping the real car. The rear bumper, however, will be bolder, especially the part that separates it from the diffuser, which will incorporate a pair of smaller oval exhaust pipes, Audi has revealed.The 2022 RS3 Sportback will continue to do battle with the Mercedes-AMG A45 , and like its predecessor, will still use the 2.5-liter turbo-five. The sonorous engine has been upgraded, making 15 lb-ft (20 Nm) of torque more, and kicks out 394(400 PS / 294) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm).Despite the small bump in power, it will be 0.3 seconds faster to 62 mph (100 kph), at 3.8 seconds, which will also make it one tenth of a second quicker than its biggest rival, the 421 PS (415 HP / 310 kW) A45 S. With the optional RS Dynamic Package, which will bring other stuff too, top speed will stand at 180 mph (290 kph).The all-wheel drive mega hatch will get a revised seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, specific chassis revisions and active variable torque vectoring in the rear axle that will make it tail-happy, allowing it to perform controlled drifts.Audi didn’t say when they will lift the curtain for the new-gen RS3 , but rumor has it that it might premiere this summer. The RS3 Sportback won’t apply for a US visa, as North America will only get the RS3 Sedan, starting next year.