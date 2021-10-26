Video Reveals Stock 2022 Audi RS 3 Sedan Is Way Quicker Than the Ferrari Enzo

More on this:

1 Ultra-Cool Ferrari Enzo Hits the Used Car Market in Texas for $3.5 Million

2 Dodge Charger Hellcat Drags C8 Corvette, 3 Series, and RS 3 for Bus-Length Glory

3 This Audi RS 3 Sedan Is a Supercar at Heart, Poor Nissan GT-R Doesn’t Even Know It

4 Audi RS 3 vs. Mercedes-AMG A 45 S – What’s the Ultimate Hot Hatch?

5 Range-Topping Audi RS 3 Costs the Equivalent of Nearly $83,000 in the UK