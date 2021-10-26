Video Reveals Stock 2022 Audi RS 3 Sedan Is Way Quicker Than the Ferrari Enzo

Ever looked at the Audi RS 3 and thought that it is a dream car? Well, if it’s the new generation model, then we can totally understand it, even though we’d probably go for its rival from BMW, the M2 Coupe.
However, if the 2022 Audi RS 3 is definitely your cup of tea, then you’re looking at a great daily driver, with decent space at the back for a premium subcompact sports sedan. More importantly, it is one ultra-fast vehicle, dwarfing even the mighty Ferrari Enzo in terms of 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration, which needs 3.65 seconds for it, topping out at over 217 mph (350 kph).
Wait, did we just say that a small yet powerful Audi is quicker than the older Italian supercar? Yep, we sure did, though we only quoted the data obtained by Auditography. You see, in their test, which took place earlier this month in Greece, they managed to complete the sprint in just 3.1 seconds.
Looking at the official spec sheet reveals that it was 0.7 seconds faster than the four-ring brand’s estimate. But how? It is likely that the turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine is punchier than advertised.
The mill pushes out 394 hp (400 ps / 294 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque, according to Audi, working in conjunction with a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph (250 kph) or 180 mph (290 kph) with the Dynamic Pack.
Pricing for the U.S. market has yet to be announced, but it is estimated that the new RS 3 Sedan will start at around $60,000. The version sold on the left side of the Atlantic Ocean has more oomph than its European sibling, namely 401 hp (407 ps / 299 kW), according to Audi. Meanwhile, in the UK, it will set customers back a minimum of £51,900 ($71,455), going up to at least £59,650 ($82,125) for the Vorsprung.
Wait, did we just say that a small yet powerful Audi is quicker than the older Italian supercar? Yep, we sure did, though we only quoted the data obtained by Auditography. You see, in their test, which took place earlier this month in Greece, they managed to complete the sprint in just 3.1 seconds.
Looking at the official spec sheet reveals that it was 0.7 seconds faster than the four-ring brand’s estimate. But how? It is likely that the turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine is punchier than advertised.
The mill pushes out 394 hp (400 ps / 294 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque, according to Audi, working in conjunction with a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph (250 kph) or 180 mph (290 kph) with the Dynamic Pack.
Pricing for the U.S. market has yet to be announced, but it is estimated that the new RS 3 Sedan will start at around $60,000. The version sold on the left side of the Atlantic Ocean has more oomph than its European sibling, namely 401 hp (407 ps / 299 kW), according to Audi. Meanwhile, in the UK, it will set customers back a minimum of £51,900 ($71,455), going up to at least £59,650 ($82,125) for the Vorsprung.