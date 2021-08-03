Porsche Gets Into the Space Race, Backing Isar Aerospace

2022 Audi RS 3 Is Officially the Fastest Compact on the Nurburgring Nordschleife

The new generation Audi RS 3 has officially broken the Nurburgring Nordschleife lap record for production compact cars. 19 photos



“I’m proud of the whole team. Everyone worked hard for this day,” said the RS 3 Technical Project Leader, Marvin Schwatter. “When we started development, we didn’t know just how quickly our compact sports car would really be on the Nordschleife. But over the course of endurance testing, we determined that we could reach very good times and a set a record.”



For the record-breaking run, the RS 3 was equipped with Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R semi-slick tires, available as an option (not in the UK, though) for the model that also features 19-inch front brakes, and RS sport suspension plus with adaptive damper control. The RS Performance mode can be set up for different racetracks, like comfort for uneven circuits like the Nurburgring, or sporty for the Hockenheimring.



Sitting at the top of the new A3 family, the



Under the hood sits a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine that pumps out 394 HP (400 PS / 294 kW ) in the European model, and 401 HP (407 PS / 299 kW) in the United States. Both variants have 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque, 15 lb-ft (20 Nm) more than their predecessors, an updated seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and all-wheel drive.



From 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph), the new RS 3 needs 3.8 seconds, and top speed is capped at 155 mph (250 kph), or 180 mph (290 kph) with the RS Dynamic Package.



UK pricing starts at £50,900 ($70,740) for the RS 3 Sportback and £51,900 ($72,130) for the RS 3 Sedan, and they will launch in mid-August.

