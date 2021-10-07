Peugeot 2008 Is the Jewel of South Africa, It Was Named "Car of the Year"

It may be small, but Peugeot’s 2008 SUV still makes a statement on the compact crossover market. And while it may be harder for the French car to defeat the competition in Europe or other places on the globe, in South Africa it was recently named “car of the year”.
The SUV won three awards in what the automaker describes as the most prestigious competition in South Africa, with the title being announced by the SAGMJ (South African Guild of Mobility Journalists).
Peugeot had to fight for the crown with 23 finalists and won two other awards as well, being rewarded in the Compact Family category and winning the Juror’s Excellence Award.
For the Compact Family award, Peugeot had to face five tough competitors, with the other nominees being Hyundai’s Creta crossover, the T-Roc from Volkswagen, Toyota’s Corolla Sedan, Mazda’s CX-30, and the Kia Seltos.
According to Leslie Ramsoomar, Managing Director of Stellantis South Africa, these titles represent a well-deserved recognition of the car's presence in South Africa, which is also reflected in the sales figures and the fact that the car maker’s market share has doubled in the first half of this financial year. Over 15 new Peugeot dealerships have opened in the area in the last 18 months.
This jewel in the crown, as the SAGMJ calls it, has a sporty look and delivers both power and efficiency, according to Peugeot. The automaker boasts of the SUV’s striking front grille, its raised ground clearance, and its sharp design.
But while the Peugeot 2008 does mean business in the compact crossover segment, it still doesn’t come with an all-wheel drive. The car relies on the Grip Control system instead for off-road capabilities in certain scenarios.
Peugeot offers the 2008 SUV in electric, gasoline, or diesel options, with the electric one being powered by a 136 hp motor and packing a 50 kWh battery, offering ranges of up to 192 miles (310 km) per charge.
