Peugeot 206 Dog Snatching Edition Doesn’t Want To Be Seen

Man’s best friend has been caught sniffing the private parts of what used to be a Peugeot 206 on the World Wide Web, to the delight of the virtual crowd, the majority of which found it to look like a lifesize version of a Hot Wheels car.
As much as this writer would like to bash it, it’s actually tricky to say bad stuff about it, because when seen as a whole, it starts making sense.
The camouflage pattern works perfectly with the new rally-style auxiliary lights mounted on the hood. Speaking of lights, this three-door Peugeot 206 has two more units attached to the front bumper, flanked by the fog lamps.
The projector headlamps and LED taillights were born in the aftermarket world too, and so were the grille and apron up front, big roof wing, modified rear bumper with F1-like brake light (or is that a simple reflector?), and a few other bits and pieces.
For the owner of this old French subcompact hatchback, those ginormous tailpipes are probably the piece de resistance because they are actually so big that they can fit a dog, like the dachshund that was probably tricked into going in there for a quick pic.
Custom running shoes are part of the build, as the car can be seen sitting on quite a few different sets in the pictures shared on Reddit’s ‘ugly’ car mods thread by Fruktkarameller, who claims that they found the vehicle for sale.
The Peugeot 206 isn’t exactly known for having a spacious boot, like all superminis developed in the ‘90s, so the owner of this one has equipped it with transversal roof bars, to which they can attach a roof box for extra storage or a bicycle carrier depending on their needs.
So, what’s your opinion on this tuned 206? Is it a ‘yay’ or a ‘nay’?
The camouflage pattern works perfectly with the new rally-style auxiliary lights mounted on the hood. Speaking of lights, this three-door Peugeot 206 has two more units attached to the front bumper, flanked by the fog lamps.
The projector headlamps and LED taillights were born in the aftermarket world too, and so were the grille and apron up front, big roof wing, modified rear bumper with F1-like brake light (or is that a simple reflector?), and a few other bits and pieces.
For the owner of this old French subcompact hatchback, those ginormous tailpipes are probably the piece de resistance because they are actually so big that they can fit a dog, like the dachshund that was probably tricked into going in there for a quick pic.
Custom running shoes are part of the build, as the car can be seen sitting on quite a few different sets in the pictures shared on Reddit’s ‘ugly’ car mods thread by Fruktkarameller, who claims that they found the vehicle for sale.
The Peugeot 206 isn’t exactly known for having a spacious boot, like all superminis developed in the ‘90s, so the owner of this one has equipped it with transversal roof bars, to which they can attach a roof box for extra storage or a bicycle carrier depending on their needs.
So, what’s your opinion on this tuned 206? Is it a ‘yay’ or a ‘nay’?