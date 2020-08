Tucson Prime is the newest and, without a doubt, the most popular Hyundai dealer ever to walk the face of earth. He is a formerly stray dog of no particular pedigree who is winning hearts all over the world through his existence, online media presence and the fact that he’s actually selling cars to real people.The story comes straight from Hyundai Brazil. Tucson Prime was a local celebrity before the official Hyundai Brazil IG channel introduced him to the international audience at the end of last month. Since then, he’s gained an online following that knows no physical boundaries – and, if he had any idea about it, he would probably be basking in the attention.Apparently, this good little boy used to live rough, sleeping and wandering outside a local Hyundai dealership, Hyundai de Serra. One day, staff decided to bring him and make him a part of the family, and they did not stop here: they also gave him formal employee status. He’s got an ID tag and everything.Tucson Prime is now Hyundai ’s ambassador and salesman, but he’s also a viral star. He has his own Instagram channel with nearly 30K followers and, for the past week, he’s been getting attention from all corners of the world, as his story went viral. This little pup has achieved a lot in his short, one-year life.Here’s Hyundai’s official announcement that Tucson Prime is part of their staff and a brand ambassador, together with a post following his most recent sale: a brand new Creta for Gustavo and his family. Tucson Prime is sorry he ate all of Gustavo’s treats during negotiations.