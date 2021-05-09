Someone Has Created a Car Safety System for Dogs with Built-in Crumple Zones

There are many ways to keep a dog safe inside a car, but let’s be honest about it, way too many people don’t even think of using one for all kinds of reasons, such as high prices or the added inconvenience that makes them super-hard to install.
Someone, however, has come up with Wuffguard, a dog safety system whose purpose is to protect our pups during an accident using the latest-generation technology.
While Wuffguard is described as a car seat, it’s not a seat per se, but a complex system that can be attached to the one already in your vehicle, both in the front and in the back.
But what’s more important is that Wuffguard is built using an approach that makes it super tough, all while being really easy to set up.
Wuffguard packs a 7-point absorption system that relies on elastic straps, side poles, a front crumple zone, and seat belt buckles to make sure the pup is safe and no internal injuries occur.
Using waterproof lining and a non-slip pillow, Wuffguard is said to come with up to 2,000 lbs shock absorption, with the parent company explaining on Kickstarter that it wants to conduct additional strength tests after the crowdsourcing campaign comes to an end.
It uses a patent-pending design and can be easily washed, the inventor claims.
Listed on Kickstarter, Wuffguard has already reached the funding goal, so now it’s only a matter of time until it starts shipping to the first supporters if no other challenges are encountered. The cheapest perk, which includes the Wuffguard, the pup-proof lining, the pillow, the storage bag, a special bag, and free shipping in the US is available for close to $165 for American users.
The shipping is projected to start in October, and the parent company intends to sell it all over the world.
