Most Reliable Parking Sensor Is Also the Cutest, Not What You Expect

The world can sometimes feel like a very bad place or, at the very least, a decent place in which bad things tend to happen way too often. Here’s a story for some levity, because we can all use this much cuteness to kickstart the weekend.
HumorAndAnimals, a popular Twitter channel, has a video of “the best parking sensor you can get,” an 8-second video of a Golden Retriever being a very good boi and assisting his human in parking. It’s gone viral in the two days since it was posted, with over 2.7 million views and overwhelming positive feedback and engagements.
You will find it at the bottom of the page and will most likely agree that all the swooning reactions are justified. Here’s a dog gesturing to his human to continue backing the car and then barking to alert them to stop. With dogs like these, who needs technology?
Of course, you will say, the dog could be performing a command he’d been taught in advance that may or may not have anything to do with parking. You could also point out that several other videos showing similar tricks have popped up online recently, and some of them clearly showed that the dog was just performing a trick for someone off-camera, and wasn’t even paying attention to the car backing towards him.
But that would be splitting hairs. Here’s a dog that appears to be the bestest boi he can be, and perhaps working for his next drive to the beach. Let’s indulge in the fantasy that the video is real, if only briefly, since we’re all mature enough to know better than to trust most of the stuff that pops up on social media.
Once done, we can return to our everyday life, where parking sensors and technology in general make driving easier, safer and less stressful.
You will find it at the bottom of the page and will most likely agree that all the swooning reactions are justified. Here’s a dog gesturing to his human to continue backing the car and then barking to alert them to stop. With dogs like these, who needs technology?
Of course, you will say, the dog could be performing a command he’d been taught in advance that may or may not have anything to do with parking. You could also point out that several other videos showing similar tricks have popped up online recently, and some of them clearly showed that the dog was just performing a trick for someone off-camera, and wasn’t even paying attention to the car backing towards him.
But that would be splitting hairs. Here’s a dog that appears to be the bestest boi he can be, and perhaps working for his next drive to the beach. Let’s indulge in the fantasy that the video is real, if only briefly, since we’re all mature enough to know better than to trust most of the stuff that pops up on social media.
Once done, we can return to our everyday life, where parking sensors and technology in general make driving easier, safer and less stressful.
the best barking sensor you can get pic.twitter.com/Lyz8uyW0nY— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) May 19, 2021