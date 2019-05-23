SpaceX Is a Money Factory for Elon Musk, Logs $2 Billion in 2018

Renault Arkana Debuts as Affordable BMW X6 for the Russian Working Masses

Not everybody sells contraband and can afford to buy and maintain a BMW X6, but that doesn't mean the average Russian driver can't enjoy something cool. And that's where the Renault Arkana comes in, launched today as a cheapskate alternative to the iconic German sports activity coupes. 39 photos



The sad thing is that it probably won't be available in the rest of Europe for some weird reason, even though it was frequently seen testing there. Obviously, this isn't a premium car rival, but the interior looks surprisingly good, with leather seats and new infotainment.



This launch edition comes with an 8-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ambient lighting, a Bose premium sound system, 360-degree camera system, blind spot monitoring, parking sensors, and leather.



So how cheap is this thing? In Russia, with optional AWD , the Arkana is about 1.5 million rubles, which is equivalent to €20,900. You're going to struggle to find a used BMW X6 in good running condition for that kind of cash.



The only engine available is a 1.3-liter TCe turbo, like the one used by Mercedes. It puts out 150 HP and is linked to a CVT X-Tronic transmission, which means it's going to take 10.5 seconds to reach 100 km/h. As we've mentioned, FWD is standard, and while we want to argue that you don't need it... the Russians do. Just look at the extra ground clearance on this thing!



At about 4,550mm long, 1,800mm wide and 1,570mm tall, it's about the size of the



