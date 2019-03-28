2020 Nissan Versa Sedan Confirmed To Debut on April 12th

Renault Samsung XM3 Inspire Concept Debuts in Korea as Re-Badged Renault Arkana

Renault Samsung Motors has been missing from the headlines but presented a concept called the XM3 Inspire today that Seoul Motor Show. This is just a revised version of the Renault Arkana show car, but brought much closer to production status. 6 photos



The show car “embodies a new era in Renault Samsung Motors design" and is a blend between a sleek sedan and a crossover. Its name is not a coincidence, as the Captur crossover, which is quite popular in Russia, si named the



The Arkana was said to be based on a heavily modified version of the B0 platform. But while both the Captur and Duster measure about 4.3 meters, this appears to be bigger.



Official dimensions are not available, but we found a French website that lists last year's concept at 4,550mm long, 1,800mm wide and 1,570mm tall. So this BMW X4 for the masses should be about as practical and spacious as a family hatchback. Could it be the same thing as the



Styling is generally similar to the new Clio hatchback. Renault's DNA permeates through the LED headlight design and hourglass body design. The 19-inch wheels and orange accents are also a nice touch.



There are no photos of the interior, but this should be identical to that of the new Clio, featuring new materials and tablet infotainment. All XM3/Arkana models should be front-wheel-drive, powered by things like the 1.6-liter Duster engine or the 1.3-liter turbo with up to 150 horsepower.



“With the clear objective of meeting the expectations of our customers in South Korea, we sought to create the most elegant vehicle in the world, an emblematic model that will mark the true design transformation of Renault Samsung Motors,” said Groupe Renault’s corporate design director, Laurens Van den Acker.



