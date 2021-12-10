Peugeot and Whirlpool Food Truck Promotes Healthy Eating and Clean Transportation

Whirlpool and Peugeot teamed up to promote healthy eating and the wellbeing of oneself and the planet via the Whirlpool Experience Tour food truck.
Inspired by the world of bistros and gastronomy, the food truck is based on a Peugeot Expert long, measuring 5.3 m (17 ft) in length and 1.9 m (6.2 ft) in height. It also carries with it a trailer that shares its body color and includes a refrigerator and accessories. Appliances are powered by a generator while the refrigerator runs on solar power.
The food truck is part of Whirlpool’s campaign for built-in cooking appliances and advertises the brand’s SteamSense technology used in Whirlpool’s W6 and W7 combi steamers. They use pulsed heat and steam injection to cook the food quickly, evenly, and in a healthy manner.
As explained by Peugeot Design Lab, the side of the vehicle opens up entirely in a beetle wing shape. Two large worktops open out from the exterior, creating an ergonomic kitchen, with plenty of storage space and two steam ovens easily within reach.
Equipped with a multimedia system with a soundbar and large screen at the back, the Whirlpool Experience Tour food truck broadcasts tutorials that explain how the cooking appliances work.
With this partnership, both Peugeot and Whirlpool aim to stress the importance of healthy eating and clean transportation. While the W collection from Whirlpool promises fat-free steam cooking, the carmaker flaunts its electrified, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles (such as the e-Expert, e-Partner, e-208, etc.) that claim to combine driving pleasure with compliance with CO2 emission standards.
The Whirlpool Experience Tour has been rolled out in France this spring, targeting businesses as customers. It has been touring France holding training sessions to more than 500 salespeople, while a chef has been demonstrating the benefits of the Whirlpool steam combi ovens.
Next spring, in April, the Whirlpool Experience Tour plans to resume service. The second phase of the project is for Whirlpool to order other examples for demonstrations and expand to other countries, such as Italy, Poland, and the U.K.
