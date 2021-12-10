Peugeot and Whirlpool Food Truck Promotes Healthy Eating and Clean Transportation

More on this:

1 Peugeot Is Set to Only Launch Electric Vehicles From 2030, Just in Europe

2 Peugeot Boosts e-208 and e-2008 EV Range by Making Small Yet Meaningful Upgrades

3 Peugeot 3008 Coupe Seems Like a Poor CGI Excuse to Steal Mustang Mach-E's Look

4 Anyone Can Become a Chef With This Gizmo That Watches Over Your Frying Pan

5 The Robots Are Taking Over: Moley Unveils World’s First Robotic Kitchen