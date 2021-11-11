Peugeot 3008 Coupe Seems Like a Poor CGI Excuse to Steal Mustang Mach-E's Look

Sometimes, it seems like every automotive pixel master out there is dwelling in the same location and they come out with a single idea out of their ensemble brainstorming sessions. This time around, they’re obsessed by the Mustang Mach-E, it seems.
Surely enough, although the global automotive industry may seem as vast as the strands of hair on a thick wig, new ideas usually don’t grow in trees or casually fall out of the sky. Thus, we have quietly observed a traditional burst of creative projects every time a popular new model is officially unveiled.
But here’s the thing, the Ford Mustang Mach-E battery-electric compact crossover SUV was introduced no less than two years ago. And has already been on sale for almost a full year by now. That kind of makes it remarkably odd that a roster of CGI experts suddenly delivered a pile of Mach-E-inspired projects.
The YouTube digital content creator better known as Theottle started the frenzy by trying to answer another question no one bothered to ask: “what happens when you cross a Ford S-Max with a Mustang Mach-E?” He didn’t wait and quickly provided the answer himself: “you get this, the S-Mach electric high-riding MPV.” And he envisioned the result as a potential Tesla Model X rival for some reason.
Anyway, because no one cares about minivans anymore, we’re also going to jump without further ado to X-Tomi Design’s oddly more appealing Mach-E transformation. This time around, the Mustang Mach-E GT (4X, so it remains AWD) dropped a pair of doors to silence the two-door purists and imagined itself as a coupe utility (aka Ute) to join the pickup truck craze.
Now, further adding insult to injury, here’s Kleber Silva, the Brazilian virtual artist behind the kdesignag account on social media, once again piggybacking on a rival design for a Stellantis virtual project. This time around another Mach-E becomes the intended styling hostage instead of the 2023 Nissan Z, using it as a base for the possible Peugeot 3008 SUV-Coupe derivative.
While beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, this one is even less our personal cup of tea than its smaller Peugeot 308 Coupe attempt...
