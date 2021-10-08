Citroen Updates New e-C4 and New C4 in the UK, Makes EV Model More Efficient

The new Citroen e-C4 and new C4 have both received several upgrades in the UK for 2022, such as a revised model line-up for the latter and improved efficiency in real-world driving for the former. The new C4 costs upwards of £21,310 OTR, while the EV model starts from £30,895 OTR, including the £2,500 government plug-in car grant.

