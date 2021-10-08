Citroen Updates New e-C4 and New C4 in the UK, Makes EV Model More Efficient

The new Citroen e-C4 and new C4 have both received several upgrades in the UK for 2022, such as a revised model line-up for the latter and improved efficiency in real-world driving for the former. The new C4 costs upwards of £21,310 OTR, while the EV model starts from £30,895 OTR, including the £2,500 government plug-in car grant.
Despite improvements in efficiency, the e-C4's WLTP certified range remains 217 miles (350 km), courtesy of a 50-kWh lithium-ion battery. Since its launch, the fully electric e-C4 has accounted for over a fifth of all new C4 orders in the UK.
As far as changes, Citroen has added Smart Pad Support to the entry-level Sense trim, to go with a universal electronic tablet holder capable of supporting a variety of tablet computers. This tablet holder also includes a screen filter tasked with making sure the picture on the screen cannot be seen by the driver at any time.
Additionally, the passenger airbag in both models has been designed to deploy over the top of the Smart Pad Support in the event of an accident.
Other upgrades include new alloy wheels, with Sense and Sense Plus variants switching to a light gray painted finish. Meanwhile, Shine and Shine Plus models now get 18-inch Aeroblade alloy wheels with a dual tone diamond cut finish (instead of the previous dark tinted design).
Speaking of colors, Obsidian Black metallic has been dropped in favor of Perla Nera Black, although there’s not that big of a difference between the two hues.
As for the gasoline-powered C4, two lower mix trim levels have been moved to a stock only position – specifically the Sense Plus BlueHDi 130 EAT8 and the Shine PureTech 155 EAT8 models. Both of these power units can also be had on the range-topping Shine Plus trim.
