OKAI Flaunts New E-Scooter Models at the CES, Including a Powerful, Off-Road Two-Wheeler

Micro-mobility vehicle manufacturer OKAI has its electric scooters and bikes spread all over the world, aiming to make urban commutes easier, greener, and more fun. The company is now ready to drop new products and it plans to showcase them at this year’s CES (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas.
OKAI has been supplying ride-sharing services with scooters for some time now and its new electric two-wheeler was designed to serve that industry, being described as the next-generation sharing scooter. The ES600 has a single-piece unibody design, a wide deck, a solid aluminum stretch frame that keeps the rider stable, and an overall increased lifespan.
Batteries are easily swappable and offer a range of more than 55 km (34 miles) on a charge. With a rated power of 350W and a peak power of 700W, the ES600 can reach the standard top speed of 25 kph (15.5 mph). It can climb hills with a 25 percent incline and it comes with an IPX4 water resistance rating, meaning you can ride it in the rain.
There is no pricing info available yet on the ES600 scooter.
The other electric scooter to be displayed by OKAI at the CES is an off-road model, and, according to the manufacturer, the most powerful in its lineup so far, featuring a dual-drive rated at 1000W, with 1,800W of peak power. With a 35 percent incline climb capability, the ES800 can reach 37 mph (60 kph). It is equipped with 12” off-road tires and a double shock absorber at the rear wheel. It has single-fork hydraulic shocks in the front.
There are even fewer details revealed on the ES800, but they will both be showcased at the Las Vegas upcoming event. OKAI will be at the CES from January 5 to January 8, at Booth No. 4671, West Hall.
