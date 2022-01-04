Dodge Rampage Pickup Makes a Digital Comeback With Hellcat Power

In the early 1980s, Chrysler decided to attack the low-riding pickup segment with their very own product. It was called the Dodge Rampage and was built around the same platform as the era’s Charger, Plymouth Turismo, and others.
Production kicked off in 1982 and ended two years later, after roughly 37,500 units saw the light of day. In 2006, Dodge remembered the moniker and used it on an eponymous concept, with softer lines, and more inches under its belly, and that was pretty much the end of the Rampage.
As such body styles are not exactly popular today, it is likely that we won’t see a modern-day Dodge Rampage, not in the real world anyway. Still, that did not stop Jlord8 from imagining how one could look like, using the Dodge Challenger as the starting point. The rendering portrays the open-bed model with a new face, sporting different headlights and grille, two nostrils on the hood, and shorter doors, in a single cab configuration.
The Hellcat emblems suggest that it uses the ubiquitous engine under the hood, a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that develops 717 hp and 656 lb-ft (889 Nm) of torque in the Hellcats, 797 hp and 707 lb-ft (959 Nm) in the Redeyes, and 807 hp and 707 lb-ft (959 Nm) in the SRT Super Stock. The latter is also the quickest of the batch, taking 3.25 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill, and running the ¼-mile in around 10.5 seconds, at a little over 130 mph (~210 kph).
To round things up, the rendering artist rearranged the pixels of the Dodge Challenger in a different way, retaining the looks up to the A-pillars and giving it two seats and an open bed behind the passenger compartment. It too features a wide body design, and the Hellcat emblems on the front fenders, so it would pack the same power unit.
