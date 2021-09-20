Dodge Challenger 6x6 Pickup Truck Rendering Gives Off Chevrolet El Camino Vibes

Remember the Dodge Rampage and Plymouth Scamp? Those are the final two-door utility trucks offered by Chrysler in the United States, and neither captured the imagination of U.S. customers like the El Camino.
General Motors pulled the plug on the Elky in 1987 after five generations, which is a feat in its own right considering that Ford axed the Ranchero in 1979 when Michael Jackson released his breakthrough album Off the Wall.
Instead of body-on-frame coupe utilities, North America is now experiencing a resurgence of the unibody pickup truck. The Hyundai Santa Cruz and Ford Maverick come to mind, and GM is currently developing the Montana for Latin America. Had Chrysler joined the party, it’s not exactly hard to imagine a Dodge Challenger with a free-breathing HEMI V8 engine and a short bed.
Pixel artist Oscar Vargas imagined such a ute with a little twist, namely the 6x6 configuration that would make Hennessey’s 6x6 conversions blush in awe. Be that as it may, Chrysler has other priorities at the present moment.
During the Stellantis EV Day on July 8th, 2021, the cross-border merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Groupe PSA confirmed five gigafactories and tens of billions of euros for electrification efforts. The North American division singled out a battery-electric Ram 1500 pickup truck, Jeep intends to make the Magneto Concept a series-production model, and Dodge has confirmed a 1968 model year Charger-styled electric muscle car. The latter will be previewed next year alongside a plug-in hybrid production car.
With so much cash going into electrification, it’s hard to make a case for a Challenger pickup, let alone a 6x6 monster like the one rendered by Oscar.
On the upside, the partnership with French automaker Groupe PSA is great news for the Chrysler, Alfa Romeo, and Lancia brands. All three are going PHEV or BEV in preparation for the upcoming CAFE and Euro 7 standards.
