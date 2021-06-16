Dodge Challenger Super Stock Gets Rendered as World’s Most Fun to Drive Pickup

Picturing the Dodge Challenger as an El Camino-style light utility vehicle is nothing new, but rendering one using the SRT Super Stock version as the blueprint certainly is. Besides, if somebody wanted to, they could actually convert the Super Stock into a pickup truck if sufficiently skilled.
Let’s consider that possibility for a moment. Once you remove items that weigh a car down, like say a backseat or part of the roof, a rear window and a trunk lid, a lot less weight will be pushing down on the rear axle which in turn means less grip, ergo more fun if you want to drive sideways to the supermarket all the time.
So yes, a Super Stock Challenger pickup really would break traction a lot easier than a conventional one, and you’d also get a lot more looks from people in traffic. Besides, if this rendering by Superrenderscars grabbed our attention the way it did, we reckon the real thing would turn just about every head there is.
This car’s 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 engine would also be responsible for making you into a bona fide hoonigan. Introduced last year as a means to bridge the gap between the Hellcat Redeye and the Demon, the SRT Super Stock knows every single trick the Redeye knows, albeit with 807 hp (818 ps) at its discretion, instead of the latter’s 797 hp (808 ps).
Furthermore, its redline was pushed back from 6,300 rpm to 6,400 rpm, and you also get a wide range of mechanical upgrades, such as lightweight 18-inch wheels featuring the same drag radials as the Demon, a shorter final-drive ratio and drag-optimized suspension tuning. Unfortunately, Dodge didn’t install the Redeye’s six-piston Brembo brakes with 15.4-inch rotors, leaving you with four-piston Brembos and 14.2-inch rotors.
We could totally see the Challenger Super Stock as a light duty pickup conversion. It would be fun to drive on the street and formidable on the drag strip, especially with a few extra mods.
