Newly-Launched Airbus Atlantic to Spearhead Aerostructure Production for New-Gen Aircraft

Aviation is currently dealing with big challenges, but equally important opportunities – from reducing CO2 emissions through the use of alternative fuels to researching and developing all-new aircraft technology. One of the biggest players in the global aviation industry, Airbus, is already making changes, in order to better handle what the future might bring.
Airbus is starting the new year at full speed – it officially launched a new company, Airbus Atlantic, which is meant to take the aerospace brand’s position in the aerostructure assembly sector to even higher levels. Airbus wanted to centralize the resources, means, and capabilities of its Nantes and Montoir-de-Bretagne plants, and group their functions with those of the STELIA Aerospace sites worldwide. The launch of this wholly-owned subsidiary is the culmination of a project that began in April 2021.
By grouping the functions and capabilities of these various sites around the globe, the newly-born Airbus Atlantic proudly unfolds over three continents, with a total of 13,000 employees in five countries. Its quality production and operational expertise will be used for the benefit of Airbus, other aircraft manufacturers, such as Dassault Aviation, Bombardier and ATR, plus several airlines across the globe.
Airbus Atlantic already claims the title of the world’s second biggest player on the aerostructures market, in addition to being the number one global provider of pilot seats, and the number third for premium passenger seats, under the STELIA Aerospace brand.
Cutting CO2 emissions completely is one of the major goals of the aviation industry, which also has to deal with increased competitiveness, modernization requirements, and an increase of production rates, as old fleets need to eventually be replaced with sustainable, eco-friendly alternatives. What Airbus calls “new aerospace architectures” will therefore become essential for the new generation aircraft.
This new subsidiary is meant to support Airbus on its mission of becoming one of the pioneers of sustainable aviation. Throughout 2021, it has focused extensively on projects involving sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), hydrogen technology, and cutting-edge aircraft technology. This year, it aims to reach even higher, and Airbus Atlantic will be here for strategic support.
