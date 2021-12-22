Boeing and Airbus Executives Ask Biden’s Administration to Delay Rollout of 5G in the U.S.

5 Huge Boeing 777X Takes Off Almost Vertically During Stunning Demo in Dubai

Two heads of the largest commercial manufacturers, Boeing and Airbus, are now asking Joe Biden’s administration to delay the rollout of the 5G cell service in the U.S., raising concerns over vital flight safety equipment. 6 photos



Plane manufacturer giants



Their concerns are over the radar altimeters that pilots of commercial airlines use to make safe landings with low visibility conditions. An analysis claims the 5G interference could affect hundreds of thousands of flights each year, creating delays or causing them to divert. The CEOs added that the impacts of allowing 5G to deploy, "are massive, and come at a time when our industry is still struggling," after the events of the health crisis.



Their newly developed proposal urges to limit the power of 5G transmissions near airports and asks Biden’s administration to work with the Federal Communication Commission to adopt a similar plan.



“We are collaborating with aviation authorities, government leaders, airlines, and industry groups to ensure the continued operational safety of aircraft throughout the aviation system worldwide,” it added in their joint statement.



