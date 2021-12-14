Russia’s Flagship Airline Takes a Huge Step Towards the Use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Russia is joining some of the biggest airlines in the world in the effort towards zero-emission flights by establishing the first-ever Eurasian SAF Alliance, through which it hopes to extend the development and use of sustainable aviation fuel in this region.
Aeroflot is not only Russia’s flagship carrier but also one of the 20 largest airlines in the world, which was recently awarded a five-star rating from the U.S. aviation association APEX. With millions of passengers carried each year by the Group and its subsidiaries, Aeroflot’s transition to SAF will have a significant impact on the environment. The introduction and acceleration of SAF use in the country primarily and in the region as well is this new Alliance’s goal.
Other Russian members of the Alliance include Gazprom Neft, the Volga-Dnepr Group, the Federal State Unitary Enterprise State Research Institute of Civil Aviation, and the National Research Center Zhukovsky Institute. One of the most important members is Airbus, one of the biggest names in the European aerospace industry, which will provide its expertise in SAF development.
This initiative is not the first step that Aeroflot has taken towards sustainability. Earlier this year, the airline signed an agreement with Gazprom Neft to work together on the production and use of green jet fuel. This new alliance will broaden the partnership and act as a true ecosystem that integrates companies along the entire production chain. From fuel producers, engine manufacturers, and Research & Development (R&D) centers to airlines and airports, everyone involved in the SAF development process will contribute to the main goal of implementing its use in Russia.
Since the country is still in the beginning, when it comes to alternative jet fuels, one of the first steps will be to work on the aircraft type certificate and operation documentation, in line with international regulations. The first aircraft running on a SAF blend is expected to start flying by 2024. That puts Russia behind the U.S,. France, and the UK, where several SAF demonstrations have already taken place, but what matters is that it’s on its way to accomplishing that as well.
According to Gazprom representatives, the giant oil and gas company is working on eco alternatives for all means of transportation, and the future green fuel for aviation is just one of them, with more to come.
