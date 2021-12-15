Airbus Ultra-Long-Range ACJ TwoTwenty Bizjet Completes Maiden Flight

3 An A340 Aircraft Successfully Lands on an Ice Runway in Antarctica, for the First Time

Airbus' newly launched ACJ TwoTwenty business jet soared to the skies for the first time. On Tuesday, December 14th, the aircraft took off from Mirabel airport, Canada, successfully completing its maiden flight. 8 photos



Even though it has a large cabin, the ACJ TwoTwenty actually takes up the same amount of parking space and can take off from the same airports as its competitors. Not only that, but it's also more efficient thanks to Airbus' newest A220 Family's high performance.



The A220 Family is the most sustainable and quietest aircraft in its class. The ACJ TwoTwenty boasts 25 percent less fuel burn and 50 percent reducent noise levels than previous generation jets. It's an ultra-long-range aircraft that comes with incredible capabilities but offers lower operating costs at the same time for the customers.



The biz-jet will connect city pairs such as Los Angeles and London, Tokyo, and Dubai, and Beijing and Melbourne, feating an incredible range of 6,502 miles (10,500 km) and a top speed that reaches Mach 0.82. That's about 12 flight hours, which will be spent by passengers in maximum comfort.



The ACJ TwoTwenty is based on the Airbus A220-100, featuring advanced materials and systems. The cockpit is equipped with the latest tech, including a fly-by-wire system that improves flight controls, reduces the weight of the jet, and increases reliability.



To match the cockpit, the cabin is packed with state-of-the-art technologies. It will offer a Wi-Fi system and two times better connectivity than its competitors. There are also windows that feature electro-chromatic smart glass that can be controlled to offer the passengers an unmatched experience.



The luxurious interior was designed by the private jet operator and aircraft interior completion company Comlux. Airbus teamed up with Comlux to outfit and upgrade the VIP areas for the first 15 cabins of the ACJ TwoTwenty aircraft. The interior of the plane comes with handmade furnishings, neutral tones, and clean lines to allow passengers to feel like they're staying in "a Loft apartment on 5th Avenue."



Airbus says that its bizjet is the only aircraft in its class featuring six wide VIP living areas that measure around 130 sq ft (12 sq meters) each, being capable of accommodating up to 19 people to share the space dine and relax.

The successful first flight takes the jet one step closer to its delivery. In the next weeks, the aircraft will be sent to Comlux and then equipped with a VVIP cabin by the company in Indianapolis. The ACJ TwoTwenty is scheduled to enter service in early 2023.

