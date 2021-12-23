H2ERA Hydrogen-Electric Aircraft Heralded as the World’s First True Zero 90-Seater

Perhaps one of the best ways to develop a revolutionary vehicle of any kind is to bring together industry experts and scientific research specialists. This is what British company Electric Aviation Group (EAG) did, by creating a joint venture with the prestigious University of Nottingham.
Making its debut in the aerospace industry just four years ago, EAG did not waste too much time before introducing its first zero emissions concept, in 2020. Aptly-named H2ERA, the future hybrid aircraft will be using the benefits of hydrogen and an electric propulsion system. It actually claims to become the world’s first “true zero regional aircraft” with 90 seats, achieving 100% reductions not just in CO2, but also in NOx emissions.
EAG’s aircraft will be capable of operating 24/7, with a range that allows it to reach up to 3,000 airports all over the world. Like most electric or hybrid vehicles, H2ERA also promises to be “whisper quiet,” with noise levels more than 65% lower than conventional turboprop aircraft of the same size. It’s even supposed to be much more profitable (at least 50% more) than current turboprop alternatives.
The next step for EAG was to establish H2EPS Ltd (Hydrogen Hybrid Electric Propulsion Systems), a joint venture with the University of Nottingham, with the goal of commercializing kW-MW class electric propulsion systems. The main focus will be a 2 Megawatt system for future hydrogen-electric aircraft, but the new company plans to extend its solutions for non-aerospace applications, as well.
The reputable University has previously demonstrated similar aircraft propulsion systems of up to 4MW/5MVA, and will now provide its extensive expertise and research capabilities to this new project.
At the same time, EAG has secured investments from several industry partners, such as CityJet, which will allow it to continue its path to developing a commercially-viable net zero aircraft.
