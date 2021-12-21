BAE Systems, Embraer to Explore Eve's eVTOL Potential in Military Applications

These past few years, the idea of having electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles populating our skies has grown in popularity. They offer a great alternative to let the cities breathe, and they are versatile aircraft that can be used in both commercial and military applications.
Compared to traditional helicopters, eVTOLs offer several advantages that include zero-emissions operations and lower noise levels. Moreover, these aircraft are a cost-effective alternative since they are more efficient than their fuel-powered counterparts.
Recently, military contractor BAE Systems joined forces with Embraer's defense arm to jointly conduct a study that focuses on the development of eVTOLs for the defense and security market. Embraer-owned Eve Air Mobility is already in the process of developing its eVTOL, which has the potential to revolutionize defense operations while lowering operating costs and minimizing the environmental impact.
The project will explore the capabilities of Eve's eVTOL as a defense version. BAE Systems will collaborate with the Embraer Defense and Security team to explore how a defense variant would perform when used for transporting personnel, to support humanitarian response, and in surveillance and reconnaissance missions.
There's not much information provided by Eve regarding its eVTOL. So far, we know that the aircraft will focus on providing eco-friendly, low-noise trips. To date, the company has successfully completed the first flight of the engineering simulator and has presented a proof of concept of its eVTOL. The commercial variant is expected to hit the market sometime in 2026.
"The all-electric aircraft is part of Embraer's commitment towards more sustainable aviation. The collaboration allows us to tap into talent from across the globe in our shared interest to develop innovative and sustainable solutions for the skies," said Jackson Schneider, Embraer Defence and Security CEO.
According to BAE, the recently announced collaborative study with Embraer is also part of its plan to "to accelerate sustainable technology development through increased investment in research and development, as well as working with industry partners, SMEs and academia."
