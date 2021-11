F1-Inspired eVTOL Aims to Transform the Future of Air Mobility in Brazil

While flying cars are not a thing yet, eVTOLs seek to turn that vision into a reality. There’s still a long way to go until we’ll see a fully developed infrastructure for air taxis, but some of the busiest cities around the world are already taking big steps to expand urban mobility and take it to the sky. Brazil, home of two large metropolises, is ready to revolutionize its transportation system. Major companies in the aviation field have set projects in motion meant to develop an infrastructure for eVTOLs.Eve revealed plans to start an Urban Air Mobility (UAM) simulation in Brazil after receiving multiple orders for flying taxis . The Embraer-owned company is collaborating with Helisul Aviation, one of Latin America's leading helicopter operators, to connect Barra da Tijuca to the Rio de Janeiro International Airport for proof of concept operations. The helicopter simulation, which is intended to last a month, already began on November 9th.Now, Eve joined forces with the Senna Brand, the Brazilian company created by three-time F1 world champion Ayrton Senna. The new Eve-Senna eVTOL was inspired by the brand's aim of pushing boundaries.The renderings show a racy design that gives the aircraft a futuristic look. Covered in McLarens iconic rocket red, the Eve-Senna promises to offer a unique experience for the passengers and the crew.Eve's eVTOL , which is scheduled to hit the market in 2026, will be all-electric. The company does not share much about its aircraft, but it says it will provide enjoyable rides with minimal noise levels. Eve's goal is to sustainably reinvent urban air mobility and make it accessible to everyone. The collaboration with Senna Brand comes to further strengthen this vision.