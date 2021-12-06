Australia Welcomes Air Taxis to Expand Urban Air Mobility Operations in Sydney

There’s still a long way until we’re going to see electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft buzzing above our heads. It takes time to build an infrastructure for air taxis and deliver vehicles capable of offering sufficient range. However, some countries are already taking significant steps for that to happen.
Australia is ready for eVTOLs. Recently, Embraer-owned Eve Air Mobility teamed up with Sydney Seaplanes, the largest seaplane operator in Australia, to accelerate the urban air mobility in Greater Sydney through electric air taxi operations. With the partnership, the operator has placed an order for 50 of Eve’s eVTOLs.
The news comes hot on the heels of the Nautilus Aviation’s announcement that plans to fly eVTOLs over the Great Barrier Reef, the country’s top tourist attraction. On that note, the helicopter operator signed a contract with Eve for the purchase of 10 Eve aircraft.
In total, Australia is expected to operate 60 flying taxis starting from 2026. In Sydney, some flights will operate from the Rose Bay Water Airport. This will allow Sydney Seaplanes to open new routes beyond Sydney Harbour. Eve will support the aircraft operations by offering services that include maintenance and air traffic management solutions.
“The Greater Sydney market offers significant potential for scaled Urban Air Mobility operations, to make the most of the iconic beauty of Sydney Harbour and to improve the efficiency of movement to complement existing transport modes,” said Andre Stein, CEO of Eve Urban Air Mobility.
As for Eve’s eVTOL, there’s not much information provided apart from the fact that it will have a design focused on its passengers. The company aims to provide eco-friendly, safe, and low-noise journeys. So far, Eve has successfully completed the first flight of the engineering simulator last summer and has presented a proof of concept in 2020.
