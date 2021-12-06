"Shockwave" Is More Rocket Than Truck, Churns Out 36,000-HP

I have seen a lot of crazy vehicles in my life and I bet most of you have too. Remember the 8-turbo Ford Mustang a while ago? Or the Merlin-powered Crown Vic? How about the insane Y2K motorcycle? What is the most insane vehicle you can think of right now? Chances are that you'll think about a Top Fuel dragster.
Now, a top fuel dragster runs on anything between 8,500 horsepower and 10,000 horsepower. Torque figures aren't half bad either, at 7,400 lb-ft (10,000 Nm). To put things in perspective, a brand new Rimac Never can only make 1,914 horsepower and 1,740 lb-ft (2,360 Nm) of torque. A Bugatti Chiron is even less impressive than that. Few people will ever get to feel a Top Fuel Dragster for themselves, either by being behind the wheel or going for a passenger ride.
But is there anything else out there that could make a top fuel dragster look less impressive than it is? Well, how about a jet-powered truck? Chances are that you've heard about Shockwave at least once before, that is if you're into vehicles that are more reminiscent of ballistic rockets. Because Shockwave is packing not one, but three Westinghouse J34-48 jet engines, with a combined output of 36,000 horsepower.
That's right: 36,000 horsepower! We shouldn't forget that this is a big truck after all and that it weighs in at 6,800 lbs (3,084 kg). That means that this fiery contraption is not going to be as fast as a top fuel dragster at the strip. But it's bound to leave a longer-lasting impression on people. The owners have installed afterburners on the jet engines and chances are that you've never seen flames this big before.
Chris Darnell has quite the story to tell when it comes to his Peterbilt truck and who can blame him? After all, this six-wheeler is capable of reaching speeds of up to 375 mph (604 kph), given the right track length. You know what they say, what goes up, must come down. So stopping this mammoth can be a big concern at times, even if it has two rear chutes to slow it down.
