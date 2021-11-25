Skyports Will Build and Operate the First Test Vertiport in Europe

After recently announcing its intentions to create take-off and landing sites for electric air taxis in the United States, vertiport developer and operator Skyports lands another huge deal. The company was chosen to build the first test vertiport in Europe.
The vertiport will be located at a small airfield in Cergy-Pontoise, which is northwest of Paris, in France. Skyports will be in charge of designing it, building it, and operating it. It will have a modular design, allowing Skyports to easily relocate it after the trial period in Cergy-Pontoise ends.
Envisioned as a high-tech facility, the vertiport will be equipped with biometric identity management, recharging equipment, weather stations, to name just a few of its features. This advanced technology is at the core of Skyports’ vertiport design, ensuring both its operational efficiency and safety.
The purpose of the vertiport will be to serve as a testing platform for eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) manufacturers such as Volocopter, Airbus, Vertical Aerospace, and others. They will all be able to conduct test flights and demonstrations of their aircraft over the next three years. The final goal is the launch of the next-generation urban air transport, just in time for the 2024 Summer Olympics, which should take place in Paris.
Skyports has been on a roll lately as it also signed a partnership with LAZ Parking recently, with the latter being one of the largest parking companies in the United States. The two plan to deploy vertiports throughout Los Angeles, providing L.A. residents as well as visitors with a cleaner transportation alternative.
It was also Skyports that launched the first vertiport in the world back in 2019, which was located in Marina Bay, Singapore. It was a full-scale passenger air taxi vertiport prototype developed in collaboration with German aircraft manufacturer Volocopter and it was on display for five days. More than 8,000 visitors had the chance to experience its technologies and even admire Volocopter’s 2X eVTOL multicopter.
