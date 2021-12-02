Chinese-Designed Pantala Concept H eVTOL Boasts a Speed of 186 Mph, Looks Very Familiar

Shanghai-based company Pantuo Aviation is yet another player on the eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) market, proposing an aerial vehicle that is supposed to shape the future of sustainable human mobility. And it plans to use a very familiar aircraft design to accomplish that.
If you haven’t heard about Pantuo until now, it’s because so far, all they have are some really catchy renderings of their aircraft, the Pantala Concept H. Conceived as a spacious fully electric VTOL, the aircraft is a five-seater with a futuristic cockpit design and impressive specs. At least on paper.
When you first look at the Concept H, it might remind you of another heavily advertised flying machine, the Lilium eVTOL. That one however is German-made by the company with the same name, but the design and capabilities of the two don’t differ that much, with both promising a range of up to 250 km (approximately 155 miles).
However, Pantuo Aviation boasts of its Chinese aircraft being able to reach a speed of 300 kph (186 mph), while Lilium only promises to go as fast as 282 kph (175 mph). But Lilium’s eVTOL compensates with a larger capacity, promising enough room for six passengers and their luggage. The pilot will have a separate cabin.
Pantuo says its Pantala Concept H will also be roomy, and its open, streamlined cabin will allow passengers to experience a comfort level that exceeds a luxury sedan. The entire vehicle is about comfort, efficiency, and offering a user-friendly interface that simplifies the aircraft's operation.
Instead of rotors or open propellers, as is the case with helicopters or current eVTOL designs, the Pantala Concept H features large-diameter electric ducted fans. The company claims they make the aircraft safer, less noisy, and provide better maneuverability during hover. It also has fully tiltable wings.
But while the Pantala looks like a promising aerial vehicle in the video below, we might have some long waiting to do before we can sit in one of these cool-looking flying machines. There’s no prototype in sight in the foreseeable future and Pantuo’s eVTOL is just a big tease so far. On the other hand, Lilium aims to begin commercial operations of its seven-seater as early as 2024.
