This Wingless eVTOL Can Handle Challenging Urban Spaces With Top-Level Avionics

Every newcomer on the urban air mobility (UAM) scene is trying to bring something new to the table, which sets it apart from everyone else. Israel-based Urban Aeronautics has come up with a wingless eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle) that’s specifically designed to operate smoothly in the most crowded urban spaces.
The Israeli aerospace company is continuously upgrading the design of its compact eVTOL, the CityHawk. Since it was designed to provide air taxi and ambulance services even in the most challenging urban spaces, enhanced landing, navigating and night vision capabilities were essential.
The CityHawk’s unique compact design, without wings and with a fully-enclosed rotor system, was already confirmed through hundreds of test flight hours, conducted over the past years. Now, it was time to work on the aircraft’s software. Sensor fusion and augmented reality are the main technologies that will take the CityHawk to the next level. The manufacturer has recently joined forces with an expert in avionics, to make the future air taxi even more agile than before.
Universal Avionics has developed an Enhanced Flight Vision System (EFVS) and an Advanced Video Management Device that will help the CityHawk navigate more easily through the city, have better nighttime vision, and be able to take off and land safely, even in confined and crowded spaces.
These are essential capabilities, considering that the CityHawk is meant to operate as an emergency medical services (EMS) vehicle that needs fast and smooth access in difficult locations. Even as an air taxi, this eVTOL is supposed to easily fly from the rooftop of an office building to that of an apartment building.
The avionics company will provide a complete package including an augmented reality platform, sensors, and a headset for the pilot. With this technology, the future eVTOL pilots will benefit from enhanced situational awareness, a key element, especially for emergency operations.
Urban Aeronautics is also working with other partners on developing UAM infrastructure in the Middle East, and adapting hydrogen fuel cell technology for eVTOLs.
