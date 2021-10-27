Eve Is One Step Closer to Launch an Air Taxi Network in Brazil, Prepares for Simulations

Embraer-owned Eve Air Mobility announced plans to begin an Urban Air Mobility (UAM) simulation in Brazil. The company will connect one of the most developed places in the country, Barra da Tijuca, to the Rio de Janeiro International Airport for proof of concept operations. The initiative, which will use a helicopter, is paving the way for Eve's future electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL) network.

