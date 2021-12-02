The Famous $92K Personal Electric Aircraft Is Almost Sold Out, in Record Time

The eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) sector is growing fast all over the world, gearing up to “explode” in the next few years. Although testing and certification take a long time, a lot of eVTOLs are already very close to operating in major cities, changing urban mobility forever. But what will change that even more are the personal aircraft that promise to make each one of us a pilot.
Flying your own aircraft, by yourself, is no longer a distant dream. A Swedish company has succeeded, in just four years, to design, build and introduce a personal eVTOL on the market. Peter Ternstrom and Tomasz Patan wanted to create an electric aerial vehicle that could be flown by anyone, without any special qualifications. This is how Jetson One was born – a personal eVTOl that already made a powerful impact since its recent launch.
It’s crazy to think that we’ve reached a point where we can get a partially assembled aircraft delivered to our doorsteps, which would be actually safe to fly around, just like in the movies (or, better said, cartoons). But more than 60 people are eager to try this out. In approximately two months, Jetson has almost sold out its groundbreaking personal aircraft for the next two years. The first lucky owners will get their Jetson One next years, and the rest will have to wait until 2023.
People from all over the world, from Japan to Australia, and from Germany to Brazil, are excited to give this $92,000 personal eVTOL a try, according to the pre-orders listed by the Swedish startup. Although a partially assembled vehicle sounds a bit risky, the Jetson One claims to boast high-tech avionics and safety features, including a triple redundant flight computer, terrain tracking and obstacle avoidance using Lidar sensors, hands-free hover, and emergency functions. These are in addition to the racecar-inspired frame design, in terms of safety. There’s also a rapid-deployment parachute, for the worst-case scenario.
Piloting this 63 mph (102 kph) eVTOL looks like fun, and it seems that quite a few people are willing to test the waters. Only three more Jetson One aircraft are available for the 2023 delivery slot, according to the company’s website. It will be interesting to see these pioneering pilots share their real-world flight experiences soon.
