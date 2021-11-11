Air Taxi Takes Off for the First Time in South Korea, in Volocopter's Crewed Test Flight

Country after country, German aircraft manufacturer Volocopter is working on its global expansion, bringing its air taxi concept in as many areas on the globe as possible. South Korea has now witnessed the first public test flight of an eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) air taxi on its territory.
Unfortunately, Volocopter is just teasing us with a few images, with no video of the event being released so far. Nevertheless, it is a commendable demonstration, with its two-seater (2X) multirotor aircraft VoloCity taking a five-minute crewed test flight at the Gimpo International Airport. The VoloCity reached a maximum altitude of 164 ft (50 m), covering a short distance of under 2 miles (3 km).
It was all part of the “Open the Urban Sky” UAM (urban air mobility) Demo event that took place in Seoul, which is now the second city in Asia where Volocopter has conducted a test flight of its air taxi. The first successful public flight trial was over Singapore’s Marina Bay and took place two years ago.
Volocopter plans to conduct a second public flight test in South Korea in just a few days, this time at the Incheon International Airport, the largest one in the country.
As far as the specs of the German-made air taxi go, the VoloCity is a two-seater that comes with 18 rotors and is powered by nine rechargeable batteries. The rotors have a diameter of 7.5 ft (2.3 m) each. Despite its helicopter looks, Volocopter boasts of its aircraft being four times quieter than conventional small choppers, with the eVTOL’s motors operating within a narrow acoustic frequency range, canceling each other out to a high degree, as explained by the manufacturer on its website.
The VoloCity can reach a speed of 68 mph (110 kph) and the batteries installed offer a range of approximately 21 miles (35 km).
