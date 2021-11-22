Flying Your Personal Electric Aircraft Through the Woods at 63 Mph Is How You Enjoy Nature

The Swedish company that recently introduced the personal electric aerial vehicle that we can all own and fly is now back with a new video that makes us want this flying machine even more. Jetson Aero shows us how we can transform a dull walk through the forest into one of the coolest, most adrenaline-pumping adventures of our life.
The Jetson One is the aircraft we’ve all been waiting for. It is meant to radically change the way we travel, with the best part about it being the fact that it is consumer-friendly.
Measuring 2.4 x 1.5 x 1 m (7.8 x 4.9 x 3.2 ft) and weighing 86 kg (190 lb), the Jetson One has an aluminum space airframe inspired by race cars. It packs eight powerful electric motors and a rechargeable battery that offers a flight time of 20 minutes. The battery requires one hour on 220V or two hours on 110V to get fully charged.
You can fly the aircraft at a top speed of 102 kph (63 mph) and feel just like in a video game, with the Jetson One featuring a 3-axis joystick for control, as well as a throttle lever and pedals.
The aircraft also comes with terrain tracking, obstacle avoidance, and a ballistic parachute with rapid deployment time.
Turns out that people are so excited to see what it feels like to be a pilot that the entire Jetson One production for next year is sold out, despite this exciting toy being priced at $92,000. As far as orders for the year 2023 are concerned, only three units are still available to pre-order.
And if you watch the videos below, this whole Jetson One madness seems somewhat justified, as this looks like one cool flying machine. In the latest clip shared by Jetson Aero, the aircraft is speeding through a forest and the company boasts of the excitement and thrills being phenomenal, far more incredible than what you see in Sci-Fi Hollywood blockbusters.
Measuring 2.4 x 1.5 x 1 m (7.8 x 4.9 x 3.2 ft) and weighing 86 kg (190 lb), the Jetson One has an aluminum space airframe inspired by race cars. It packs eight powerful electric motors and a rechargeable battery that offers a flight time of 20 minutes. The battery requires one hour on 220V or two hours on 110V to get fully charged.
You can fly the aircraft at a top speed of 102 kph (63 mph) and feel just like in a video game, with the Jetson One featuring a 3-axis joystick for control, as well as a throttle lever and pedals.
The aircraft also comes with terrain tracking, obstacle avoidance, and a ballistic parachute with rapid deployment time.
Turns out that people are so excited to see what it feels like to be a pilot that the entire Jetson One production for next year is sold out, despite this exciting toy being priced at $92,000. As far as orders for the year 2023 are concerned, only three units are still available to pre-order.
And if you watch the videos below, this whole Jetson One madness seems somewhat justified, as this looks like one cool flying machine. In the latest clip shared by Jetson Aero, the aircraft is speeding through a forest and the company boasts of the excitement and thrills being phenomenal, far more incredible than what you see in Sci-Fi Hollywood blockbusters.