BAE Systems’ Next-Gen Hybrid Propulsion Solution for Vessels Is Already Making Waves

More and more hybrid-electric propulsion solutions are envisioned for various means of transportation, ranging across land-based, water-based, and air-based vehicles. One of the biggest names in the technology world, BAE Systems, is now joining the ranks of those who are helping the maritime industry accelerate its journey toward zero emissions.
BAE Systems’ experience in electric propulsion systems spans across a quarter of a century, and it currently has more than 14,000 such technologies operating around the world. The results of these alternative power systems are equivalent to cutting 335,000 tons of CO2 and saving more than 30 million gallons (over 113 million liters) of fuel, each year.
This is the same as taking almost 60,000 cars off the road, which shows the huge importance of extending the use of electric propulsion beyond cars.
The most recent addition to these propulsion solutions is the HybriGen power and propulsion system, a next-generation technology specifically dedicated to the maritime industry. Besides the obvious advantages in reducing the carbon footprint, HybriGen is also highly flexible and able to adapt to the specific requirements of different types of vessels.
Thanks to its modular accessory power system (MAPS) and modular power control system (MPCS), it can become a tailor-made solution for sailboats, tugs, or passenger ferries.
The modular design also brings additional benefits – “we can customize our solution to meet the exact needs of each customer, simplifying the installation and improving system reliability,” said Steve Trichka, vice president and general manager of Power & Propulsion Solutions at BAE Systems. In addition to HybriGen, a smart geo-fencing technology can be used to switch to full electric mode, when the vessel enters ports or other areas where’s there’s heavier traffic.
BAE Systems’ green propulsion system is already being used to power the newest research vessel of the Norwalk Aquarium, as well as other types of boats.
The goal of introducing this cutting-edge technology on the maritime market was to help increase propulsion power, vessel range, and also simplify the installation process, so that zero-emissions alternatives can be adopted by more players in the industry.
