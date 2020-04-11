Dodge Challenger Hellcat "Crew Cab" Is Not Your Average Ram Truck

Even since Dodge dropped the Hellcat bomb for the 2015 model year, we've seen all sorts of contraptions animated by the factory-blown 6.2-liter HEMI, especially since this is also offered as a crate engine. And yes, Ram is preparing to introduce the production incarnation of the Rebel TRX Concept, which will be animated by this V8. Nevertheless, nothing can prepare you for the contraption portrayed in this rendering, namely a Dodge Challenger Hellcat "Crew Cab".
Zooming in on the creature, it seems we're dealing with a Challenger Hellcat (notice the headlight intake hardware) face swap for a Ram 1500 more than anything else.
As for the ride height, which seems more suitable to the muscle car than the pickup truck, this comes via an extreme air suspension setup, the kind we can see on so many builds these days. What about the wheels? These seem to have been borrowed from the now-retired Challenger Demon.
Speaking of the 840-pony Dodge, the hood of this toy seems to mix the first's air scoop with the lines you'd normally find on the 1500. Heck, it looks like this Mopar mashup even includes a nod to the Viper, which comes in the form of the side exhaust tip layout.
Jon Sibal is the one behind this American beast and while the digital artist normally doesn't need a special reason to put together such eye candy, this time he has one.
You see, this rendering is one of the 200 entries for the FCA Ram Sketch Challenge, a one-day battle introduced earlier this week, as part of the ongoing Drive For Design initiative of the company - make sure to click the link if you're willing to feast your eyes on other proposals of the sort.
Judging by Sibal's previous work, it shouldn't come as a surprise that this HellRam was selected among the favorites by FCA Head Designer Ralph Gilles, whose co-judge is Ram Trucks and Mopar Head of Exterior Design Mark Trostle.
