2024 Renault 4 Rendered With Boxy Crossover Looks, Production Model Will Be Called 4ever

Also known as the Quatrelle, the Renault 4 ran from the early ‘60s well into the ‘90s. More than eight million examples were produced in this period in countries such as Algeria, Yugoslavia, Uruguay, and Australia.
Developed specifically to steal customers away from the Citroen 2CV, the Quatrelle holds the title of the world’s first mass-produced hatchback car.
Offered in many body styles with long-travel independent suspension, the 4 stood out from the more agricultural 2CV thanks to water cooling and a four-cylinder engine compared to the Citroen’s air-cooled boxer two-pot. But on the other hand, Renault initially offered a three-speed manual transmission although the 13-year-old Citroen 2CV had a four-speed box.
Colombians used to call it amigo fiel, which means faithful friend, a nickname stemming from the 4’s robustness and reliability. But just like the Beetle, the 4 was pretty obsolete during the 1980s when Renault started initial development on the lovable Twingo. Phased out in 1994 just as the Twingo started taking Europe by storm, the Quatrelle remains a stalwart of the automotive industry and an emotional car for many former customers.
There was hearsay regarding the return of the 4 in the past few years, but as Renault prepares to embrace zero-emission vehicles, the old-school econobox has been revived in the guise of the 4ever all-electric crossover.
Scheduled to launch sometime during the 2024 calendar year with underpinnings from the 5 hatchback, the 4 has been teased by chief exec Luca de Meo in June 2021 during a press conference. Taking inspiration from that image, Photoshop artist Bernhard Reichel has imagined the series-production 4ever as the subcompact-sized sibling of the Megane E-Tech.
A grand total of 10 electric vehicles will be launched by 2025 according to Renault, of which seven will bear the French automaker’s badge. The other three are likely from Alpine. The Dacia brand already sells an EV in the form of the Spring, which is made in China with Renault underpinnings.
