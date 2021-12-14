Renault Updates Kadjar Range Ahead of Austral Arrival, UK Pricing Starts From £25,595

With the all-new Austral crossover set to replace the Kadjar come Spring of 2022, the French carmaker is looking to keep the latter as fresh as possible. With that in mind, two new specifications have been unveiled in the UK, with the line-up now consisting of the Kadjar Equilibre and the Kadjar Techno.
Order books for the updated range are already open, with prices starting from £25,595 ($33,840) for the Equilibre and £27,195 ($35,955) for the flagship Techno spec.
Despite being the entry-level trim, the Equilibre still comes with the following features as standard: a seven-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, lane-departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera, automatic lights and wipers, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, privacy glass and glossy black door mirror casings.
The R-LINK sat-nav system also features TomTom LIVE, Bluetooth, DAB radio and a USB port, while the 3D sound system comes with four 35W speakers.
Other safety and driving features include ABS with EBD, an ECO mode, front fog lights with cornering function, Hill Start Assist and A.I.D (Renault Anti Intruder Device) auto closure at speeds above 6 mph.
The Techno meanwhile gets full LED lights with automatic high beam, blind spot warning, Active Emergency Braking, Flank protection, synthetic leather and cloth upholstery for the interior, a height-adjustable front passenger seat, Adamantium skid plates (the color, not the material from the X-Men comic books), 19-inch alloy wheels, plus gloss black door mirrors and roof bars.
Both specs come with Renault’s TCe 140 gasoline engine, featuring either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed EDC automatic gearbox.
As for the Kadjar's replacement, the Austral – which technically is an all-new Kadjar but with another name – it will be tasked with challenging the extremely successful Peugeot 3008 in Europe. This is something the Kadjar could never accomplish, in terms of sales and overall quality.
