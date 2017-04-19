autoevolution

Renault Shows Us The Formula 1 Car of 2027, We'd Love To See It Race

 
19 Apr 2017, 8:24 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Concept Car
Renault, an automaker with four decades of experience in Formula 1, has showcased its vision for 2027.
The French marque has brought the R.S. 2027 Vision Concept to the Shanghai Auto Show this year, and it looks stunning. It was accompanied by Chinese-spec versions of the Espace and Kadjar with market-specific equipment and improvements. 

The race car comes with a closed cockpit, but it has been designed to allow the driver to be seen during the race, and the same can be said about the helmet that has been developed to be used with the racing model.

Renault has not submitted a fully electric vehicle as a race car for F1 in 2027, but it embodies an EV mode meant to be used in the pits. The vehicle also has an autonomous mode that is engaged in the event of an accident to prevent further damage and additional collisions.

Fans will be able to monitor the telemetry of their favorite drivers in real time, and the vehicles will get all-wheel-steering and all-wheel-drive along with high-density batteries for their hybrid systems.

Meanwhile, fuel tank capacity will be reduced within the next decade to half the current level, supporting the increase in fuel efficiency of race engines.

The improvements that will have to be applied to hybrid systems and internal combustion engines to allow cutting fuel capacity in half for an entire race within a decade should lead to more efficient road cars.

Unlike current Formula 1 cars, Renault’s R.S. Vision 2027 has LED lights front and rear, along with integrated illumination in the wheels. The C-shaped LED strips remind everyone of the lighting signature employed in the Renault range, and also present, to some extent, in the Nissan portfolio.

Evidently, there’s no guarantee that the FIA’s rules will allow for a car like this to race in Formula 1 in 2027. However, it is an impressive view of the possibilities that lay ahead for manufacturers involved in the most expensive and form of motorsport.
Renault Renault RS 2027 Formula 1 motorsport 2017 Shanghai Auto Show China Kadjar
press release
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our RENAULT Testdrives:

RENAULT Clio RS 20068
RENAULT Clio 0.9 TCe67
RENAULT Twizy EV52
RENAULT Koleos Facelift66
RENAULT Clio RS Gordini65
RENAULT Twingo Facelift51
RENAULT Megane RS 250 Cup73
RENAULT Laguna Coupe 76
RENAULT Twingo 51
2015 Renault Megane RS 275 Trophy71