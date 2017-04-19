Renault Shows Us The Formula 1 Car of 2027, We'd Love To See It Race

Renault
, an automaker with four decades of experience in Formula 1
, has showcased its vision for 2027.
The French marque has brought the R.S. 2027 Vision Concept to the Shanghai Auto Show
this year, and it looks stunning. It was accompanied by Chinese-spec versions of the Espace
and Kadjar
with market-specific equipment and improvements.
The race car comes with a closed cockpit, but it has been designed to allow the driver to be seen during the race, and the same can be said about the helmet that has been developed to be used with the racing model.
Renault has not submitted a fully electric vehicle as a race car for F1 in 2027, but it embodies an EV mode meant to be used in the pits. The vehicle also has an autonomous mode that is engaged in the event of an accident to prevent further damage and additional collisions.
Fans will be able to monitor the telemetry of their favorite drivers in real time, and the vehicles will get all-wheel-steering and all-wheel-drive along with high-density batteries for their hybrid systems.
Meanwhile, fuel tank capacity will be reduced within the next decade to half the current level, supporting the increase in fuel efficiency of race engines.
The improvements that will have to be applied to hybrid systems and internal combustion engines to allow cutting fuel capacity in half for an entire race within a decade should lead to more efficient road cars.
Unlike current Formula 1 cars, Renault
’s R.S. Vision 2027 has LED lights front and rear, along with integrated illumination in the wheels. The C-shaped LED strips remind everyone of the lighting signature employed in the Renault range, and also present, to some extent, in the Nissan portfolio.
Evidently, there’s no guarantee that the FIA’s rules will allow for a car like this to race in Formula 1 in 2027. However, it is an impressive view of the possibilities that lay ahead for manufacturers involved in the most expensive and form of motorsport
.