2022 Renault Austral Rendered With Megane E-Tech Electric Design Cues

What happens when model-naming strategy managers run out of ideas? They give next-generation cars pretty bland names, which is exactly the case of the all-new Renault Austral that’s planned for unveiling in 2021. 13 photos



It’s worth noting that the continent of Terra Australis wasn’t based on any direct observation or any surveying, which makes Renault’s choice more intriguing. Be that as it may, it’s just as bland as the Kadjar it’s replacing.



Teased earlier today on the liftgate of a compact-sized crossover, the Austral “injects fresh momentum and opens the door to the Nouvelle Vague era announced by Luca de Meo” according to the French automaker. Pardon my French, but such assertions don’t mean anything in the eyes of potential customers that know better than taking marketing claptrap at face value.



Based on the video teaser at the end of this article and the Austral’s relation to the Nissan Qashqai, pixel artist



It’s not a bad-looking crossover per se, and the speculative rendering also keeps close to the hard points of the Qashqai and Renault’s current design language. Trademarked in 2005, the Austral will reportedly stretch 4.51 meters (14.7 feet) from nose to rear end as per the French manufacturer.



On the oily bits front, Renault isn’t expected to offer turbo diesels because they are



Given these circumstances, 1.3- and 1.5-liter gasoline mills with mild-hybrid and series-hybrid assistance will be rolled out. An electric powertrain isn’t expected because the C-segment is already covered by the



