Dutch Foundation Issues Summons to Renault for Diesel Emissions Cheating

The Car Claim Foundation has just issued a summons to Renault et al., the Dutch importer of the French automaker, and dealerships based in the Netherlands. According to the 167-page document attached below, more than 150,000 vehicles produced between 2009 and 2019 with the 1.5-liter dCi are suspected of using emission-cheating software.
The aforementioned number of vehicles were all sold in the Netherlands, and the class-action lawsuit is estimated between 450 million and 1 billion euros. In other words, illegal software may cost Renault $1,131,036,000 at current exchange rates. That said, why is the software considered illegal?
According to chairman Guido van Woerkom, “these vehicles emit up to 16 times more nitrogen oxides under normal use than is legally permitted. Renault and Dacia knew this, but didn’t inform their customers. They have been misled by Renault and have paid too much for a defective product.”
A parallel can be made with VW. Remember the Dieselgate scandal that subsequently opened a huge can of worms? According to the Notice of Violation issued by the Environmental Protection Agency, the software in TDI-engined cars turns off emissions controls under normal driving conditions, resulting in 40 times more NOx than allowed by federal law.
Nitrogen oxides form smog in combination with volatile organic compounds. NOx also react with ammonium and a few other compounds to form nitric acid, resulting in acid rain. Long story short, nitrogen oxides are on another level of nastiness for the environment and us human beings.
Renault responded to the summons by claiming that all of their 1.5 dCi-engined vehicles are homologated in accordance with the law, highlighting that none feature the illegal software alleged by the Car Claim Foundation. Be that as it may, Renault was charged for emissions deception in France in June 2021. The French investigators claim that high-ranking executives used fraudulent strategies to falsify emissions tests for up to 25 years.
