Alfa Romeo MiTo Successor Imagined as a Supermini, Doesn’t Make Sense

One month ago, big kahuna Jean-Philippe Imparato announced that Alfa Romeo will launch a new model yearly until 2026. I’m a little skeptical over that promise because previous CEOs have also failed to make Alfa Romeo great again, especially when Fiat Chrysler decided to axe the revival of the 8C as a mid-engine bruiser and the GTV as a coupe.
What's more, Alfa Romeo has discontinued three nameplates in these past few years: the lovely 4C, Giulietta, and MiTo. Although there’s no direct replacement for the carbon fiber-tubbed 4C, we do know the Giulietta hatchback will be replaced by the Tonale SUV next year. Indeed, it’s that very crossover previewed by a concept two years ago in Geneva.
As for the MiTo’s replacement, a supermini like the one imagined by pixel wizard Bernhard Reichel doesn’t make sense in this day and age. Even VW is rumored to replace the Polo with a small crossover in EV markets, which goes to show that Alfa Romeo has to adapt to the current trends.
Instead of a three- or five-door hatchback, the MiTo’s indirect successor will come in the guise of a small crossover with French underpinnings from Groupe PSA. Back in December 2020, the peeps at FCA announced that more than $200 million will be invested in their Polish assembly plant in Tychy in preparation for a trio of SUVs from Jeep, Fiat, and Alfa Romeo.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles mentioned advanced propulsion systems, including electric drive, for the yet-to-be-named crossovers. Imparato further confirmed that he needs a B-segment SUV to bring the Italian brand back to profitability although details on the newcomer are very limited.
The most likely outcome for what the automotive media calls Alfa Romeo Brennero would be the CMP modular platform from Groupe PSA, namely the vehicle architecture that underpins the Peugeot 2008 and e-2008. ICE powertrain options include 1.2- and 1.5-liter turbo mills connected to six- and eight-speed transmissions while the e-2008 relies on a front-mounted electric motor and a 50-kWh battery with a usable capacity of 46.2 kWh.
As for the MiTo’s replacement, a supermini like the one imagined by pixel wizard Bernhard Reichel doesn’t make sense in this day and age. Even VW is rumored to replace the Polo with a small crossover in EV markets, which goes to show that Alfa Romeo has to adapt to the current trends.
Instead of a three- or five-door hatchback, the MiTo’s indirect successor will come in the guise of a small crossover with French underpinnings from Groupe PSA. Back in December 2020, the peeps at FCA announced that more than $200 million will be invested in their Polish assembly plant in Tychy in preparation for a trio of SUVs from Jeep, Fiat, and Alfa Romeo.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles mentioned advanced propulsion systems, including electric drive, for the yet-to-be-named crossovers. Imparato further confirmed that he needs a B-segment SUV to bring the Italian brand back to profitability although details on the newcomer are very limited.
The most likely outcome for what the automotive media calls Alfa Romeo Brennero would be the CMP modular platform from Groupe PSA, namely the vehicle architecture that underpins the Peugeot 2008 and e-2008. ICE powertrain options include 1.2- and 1.5-liter turbo mills connected to six- and eight-speed transmissions while the e-2008 relies on a front-mounted electric motor and a 50-kWh battery with a usable capacity of 46.2 kWh.